iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) Short Interest Up 199.9% in March

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 736,800 shares, a growth of 199.9% from the February 26th total of 245,721 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,706 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 470,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,482. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.20.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,478,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap. ARTY was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is issued by BlackRock.

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