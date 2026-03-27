iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 234,011 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 163,256 shares.The stock last traded at $114.46 and had previously closed at $118.55.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.03.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Israel ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Israel ETF

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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