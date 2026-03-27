Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.9950, with a volume of 7938989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.5%

The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.98% and a negative net margin of 863.37%.The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 671.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,429,863 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.60. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Najat Khan sold 28,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $94,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,262,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,577,984.75. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 511,063 shares of company stock worth $2,135,702 in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,187,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,333,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,616,000 after buying an additional 7,064,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $23,473,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,316,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,626,000 after buying an additional 3,771,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $7,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion’s offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

Further Reading

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