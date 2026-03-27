A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 125.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZ. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

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A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Stock Performance

AZ stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $277.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

(Get Free Report)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts. It offers Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

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