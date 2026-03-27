Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dollarama (DOL)

Dollarama (TSE: DOL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2026 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$200.00.

3/25/2026 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$222.00 to C$210.00.

3/25/2026 – Dollarama was upgraded by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from “hold” to “outperform”. They now have a C$202.00 price target on the stock, down from C$212.00.

3/25/2026 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from C$195.00 to C$185.00.

3/25/2026 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$225.00 to C$198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2026 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$218.00 to C$205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2026 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$235.00 to C$225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2026 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from C$210.00 to C$191.00.

3/25/2026 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$200.00 to C$180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2026 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$225.00 to C$223.00.

3/25/2026 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$235.00 to C$200.00.

3/25/2026 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$207.00 to C$187.00.

3/16/2026 – Dollarama was given a new C$225.00 price target by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Dollarama was given a new C$218.00 price target by Desjardins. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$226.00 to C$225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings. The company’s stores are throughout Canada, generally located in convenient locations, such as metropolitan areas, midsize cities, and small towns.

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