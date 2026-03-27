ITT (NYSE:ITT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s current price.

ITT has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson set a $245.00 price objective on ITT in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ITT from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

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ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $187.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.77. ITT has a 1 year low of $105.64 and a 1 year high of $209.70.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 12.39%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $12,099,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 262,354 shares in the company, valued at $50,028,284.26. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in ITT by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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