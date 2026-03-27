Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) Now Covered by Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 95.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KYIV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kyivstar Group in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kyivstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Kyivstar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

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Kyivstar Group Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of KYIV opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kyivstar Group has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 14.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82.

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.65 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYIV. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kyivstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,456,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyivstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kyivstar Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 751,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Kyivstar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyivstar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000.

Kyivstar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) is a leading Ukrainian telecommunications operator that provides a broad range of consumer and business communications services. The company operates one of Ukraine’s largest mobile networks and offers voice, messaging and mobile broadband services over 3G and 4G/LTE technologies. In addition to mobile services, Kyivstar supplies fixed-line broadband and home internet access, serving residential customers with connectivity and related value?added services.

For enterprise and public sector customers, Kyivstar delivers a portfolio of business solutions that includes fixed and mobile data plans, machine?to?machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and ICT services intended to support digital transformation.

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