QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.25.

Several research firms recently commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on QCR from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on QCR from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised QCR from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of QCR in a report on Friday, January 30th.

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QCR Price Performance

Shares of QCRH opened at $84.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26. QCR has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.82.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.87 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that QCR will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from QCR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James D. Klein sold 554 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $45,705.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,885. The trade was a 42.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 8,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $772,412.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,587.84. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QCR

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in QCR during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

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