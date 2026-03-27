Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGBN shares. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EGBN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp
Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 0.6%
EGBN opened at $24.86 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The company has a market cap of $754.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81.
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.37. Eagle Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 20.19%.The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.95%.
About Eagle Bancorp
Eagle Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for EagleBank, a commercial bank headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Since its founding in 1998, the company has focused on serving businesses and consumers in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. EagleBank operates a network of full-service branches and commercial banking centers, providing personalized financial solutions to corporate, nonprofit, real estate and individual clients.
The company’s product portfolio includes commercial real estate lending, construction and land development financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, commercial and industrial credit facilities, and residential mortgage loans.
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