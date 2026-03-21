Unique Wealth LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Unique Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $905.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,023.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $956.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market cap of $855.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: TRANSCEND?T2D?1 Phase 3: Lilly’s triple?agonist retatrutide showed large A1C reductions and up to ~16.8% weight loss at 40 weeks — a potential blockbuster that expands Lilly’s obesity/diabetes franchise and supports long?term revenue upside. Lilly PR Newswire

TRANSCEND?T2D?1 Phase 3: Lilly’s triple?agonist retatrutide showed large A1C reductions and up to ~16.8% weight loss at 40 weeks — a potential blockbuster that expands Lilly’s obesity/diabetes franchise and supports long?term revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: ADorable?1 pediatric trial: Positive topline results for EBGLYSS in moderate?to?severe atopic dermatitis pediatric patients widen Lilly’s immunology pipeline and add another potential near?term commercial opportunity. InsiderMonkey: ADorable?1

ADorable?1 pediatric trial: Positive topline results for EBGLYSS in moderate?to?severe atopic dermatitis pediatric patients widen Lilly’s immunology pipeline and add another potential near?term commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: High?profile endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly said “buy” on Lilly, which can boost retail demand and sentiment in the near term. Yahoo Finance: Cramer

High?profile endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly said “buy” on Lilly, which can boost retail demand and sentiment in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Pipeline breadth: Lilly advanced non?GLP?1 programs (digital sleep tech in early Alzheimer’s, a new diabetes candidate in Japan, and a master IBD trial), which diversify long?term growth but have limited immediate revenue impact. TipRanks: Digital Sleep Tech

Pipeline breadth: Lilly advanced non?GLP?1 programs (digital sleep tech in early Alzheimer’s, a new diabetes candidate in Japan, and a master IBD trial), which diversify long?term growth but have limited immediate revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and rating cuts: Recent downgrades (HSBC and others) have pressured sentiment and contributed to near?term share weakness. AmericanBankingNews: Analyst Downgrade

Analyst downgrades and rating cuts: Recent downgrades (HSBC and others) have pressured sentiment and contributed to near?term share weakness. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and safety concerns: Novo Nordisk won FDA clearance for a higher?dose Wegovy (raising competitive risk in obesity), and some reports flagged an unusual skin reaction/tolerability signal for retatrutide — both factors that can temper uptake forecasts and invite closer regulatory/physician scrutiny. Blockonomi: Wegovy dose Proactive: Retatrutide side?effect note

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,221.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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