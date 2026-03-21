ABBC Coin (ABBC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.51 Thousand

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $1.51 thousand worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,559.24 or 0.99787725 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 907,217,637 coins and its circulating supply is 905,304,096 coins. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC. ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions. Telegram, BitcoinTalk, Blog, Reddit, LinkedIn, Facebook, InstagramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABBC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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