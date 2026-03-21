Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Makita Corp. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 67,170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the previous session’s volume of 18,708 shares.The stock last traded at $32.8160 and had previously closed at $33.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKTAY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Makita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Makita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Makita Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Makita had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.96%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Makita Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Makita Company Profile

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Makita Corporation (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) is a global manufacturer of professional and consumer power tools headquartered in Anj?, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. Founded in 1915 as an electric motor sales and repair company, it incorporated as Makita Electric Works, Ltd. in 1958 and has since expanded its product portfolio to serve both industrial and residential markets. The company’s core business activities encompass the design, production and distribution of power tools, outdoor power equipment and accessories.

Makita’s product lineup includes cordless and corded electric drills, drivers, saws, grinders, sanders and rotary hammers, as well as pneumatic and gasoline-powered machinery.

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