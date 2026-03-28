GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($1.29) EPS for the quarter, reports. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 92.28% and a negative net margin of 32.56%.The firm had revenue of C$76.95 million for the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from GreenFirst Forest Products’ conference call:

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Best-ever safety record across all mills in 2025, with lowest severity and incident frequency rates in company history, highlighting a strong safety culture.

across all mills in 2025, with lowest severity and incident frequency rates in company history, highlighting a strong safety culture. Reported an adjusted EBITDA of -CAD 21.7 million in Q4 driven by weak December benchmark prices, inventory write-downs, a CAD 9 million impairment at the lumber CGU, and sharply higher duties (combined duty/tariff base rates ~45%).

in Q4 driven by weak December benchmark prices, inventory write-downs, a CAD 9 million impairment at the lumber CGU, and sharply higher duties (combined duty/tariff base rates ~45%). Commissioning of the Chapleau saw line is complete and ramping (?80% of target production, recovery on target); project came in below budget with CAD 6 million provincial support and is expected to finish ramp-up by Q2 2026.

is complete and ramping (?80% of target production, recovery on target); project came in below budget with CAD 6 million provincial support and is expected to finish ramp-up by Q2 2026. Strengthened liquidity via the CAD 30 million Softwood Lumber Program financing and roughly CAD 107 million total borrowing capacity, giving the company flexibility to manage working capital, ramp-ups and market volatility.

financing and roughly CAD 107 million total borrowing capacity, giving the company flexibility to manage working capital, ramp-ups and market volatility. Lumber markets were weakest in December 2025 and management expects only modest price recovery in H2 2026, so the company will defer non?essential strategic CapEx, focus on cost reduction/continuous improvement (CAD 7 million EBITDA gains in 2025) and push more into Canadian/home?center and remodeling channels.

GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance

TSE GFP opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.24. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.59 and a 52 week high of C$4.27. The stock has a market cap of C$49.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.94.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc is a forest-first business, focused on sustainable forest management and lumber production. GreenFirst is a Canadian managed company with around 7 sawmills and 1 paper mill located across Ontario and Quebec. It serves residential and commercial construction markets as well as the industrial market.

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