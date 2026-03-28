GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($1.29) EPS for the quarter, reports. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 92.28% and a negative net margin of 32.56%.The firm had revenue of C$76.95 million for the quarter.
Here are the key takeaways from GreenFirst Forest Products’ conference call:
- Best-ever safety record across all mills in 2025, with lowest severity and incident frequency rates in company history, highlighting a strong safety culture.
- Reported an adjusted EBITDA of -CAD 21.7 million in Q4 driven by weak December benchmark prices, inventory write-downs, a CAD 9 million impairment at the lumber CGU, and sharply higher duties (combined duty/tariff base rates ~45%).
- Commissioning of the Chapleau saw line is complete and ramping (?80% of target production, recovery on target); project came in below budget with CAD 6 million provincial support and is expected to finish ramp-up by Q2 2026.
- Strengthened liquidity via the CAD 30 million Softwood Lumber Program financing and roughly CAD 107 million total borrowing capacity, giving the company flexibility to manage working capital, ramp-ups and market volatility.
- Lumber markets were weakest in December 2025 and management expects only modest price recovery in H2 2026, so the company will defer non?essential strategic CapEx, focus on cost reduction/continuous improvement (CAD 7 million EBITDA gains in 2025) and push more into Canadian/home?center and remodeling channels.
GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance
TSE GFP opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.24. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.59 and a 52 week high of C$4.27. The stock has a market cap of C$49.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.94.
About GreenFirst Forest Products
GreenFirst Forest Products Inc is a forest-first business, focused on sustainable forest management and lumber production. GreenFirst is a Canadian managed company with around 7 sawmills and 1 paper mill located across Ontario and Quebec. It serves residential and commercial construction markets as well as the industrial market.
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