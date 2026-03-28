Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,557 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 178,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 122,699 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 79,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 402,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51,773 shares during the period.

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Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.54. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $48.01.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

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