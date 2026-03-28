Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $33.66 billion during the quarter. Ping An Insurance Co. of China had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Ping An Insurance Co. of China stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. Ping An Insurance Co. of China has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.24.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research cut Ping An Insurance Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Company Profile

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Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd., commonly known as Ping An, is a diversified financial services conglomerate headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Founded in 1988 as one of the country’s first joint-stock insurance companies, Ping An has developed broad capabilities across life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and annuity products. The company serves individual and corporate customers with a range of protection and savings products, including life policies, auto and property coverage, commercial insurance solutions and retirement-oriented offerings.

Beyond traditional insurance underwriting, Ping An operates an integrated financial services platform that includes retail and corporate banking, asset and wealth management, securities brokerage and investment services.

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