Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 12.1% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $96,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,074,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,256,000 after buying an additional 851,110 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 189.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 334,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,375,000 after buying an additional 706,311 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,228,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,790,000 after buying an additional 607,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,358,000 after buying an additional 503,034 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $422.37 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38. The company has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $463.67 and a 200-day moving average of $477.77.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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