iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Shares Acquired by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 769.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 409.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

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iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $116.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $127.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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