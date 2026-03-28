Net Worth Advisory Group Has $958,000 Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,236 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.16.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $134.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

More ConocoPhillips News

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $1,001,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,678.52. This trade represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 2,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $317,630.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,747.84. This trade represents a 31.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 621,670 shares of company stock valued at $78,320,133. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Further Reading

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