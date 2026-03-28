NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Tactive Advisors LLC

Tactive Advisors LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.4% of Tactive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tactive Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.25. The company has a market cap of $4.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. President Capital increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,401,616 shares of company stock valued at $253,555,407 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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