Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI Stock Position Lifted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,519 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF makes up 1.2% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $36,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 386.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter.

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Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Trading Down 1.0%

FENI opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index. FENI was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

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