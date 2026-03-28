Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Insider Sells C$35,593.02 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) insider Ronald James Jonathan Lawrence sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.86, for a total transaction of C$35,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,780.74. This represents a 55.29% decrease in their position.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$22.74 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$15.21 and a 12-month high of C$27.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.71. The firm has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

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Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$287.88 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 44.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.293456 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.00.

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Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

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Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d’Or, Québec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

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