Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Insider Sells C$35,593.02 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) insider Ronald James Jonathan Lawrence sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.86, for a total transaction of C$35,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,780.74. This represents a 55.29% decrease in their position.
Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$22.74 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$15.21 and a 12-month high of C$27.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.71. The firm has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$287.88 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 44.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.293456 earnings per share for the current year.
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Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d’Or, Québec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.
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