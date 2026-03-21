Huddled Group (LON:HUD) Stock Price Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) was down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 and last traded at GBX 1.50. Approximately 301,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 461,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60.

Huddled Group Trading Down 8.6%

The stock has a market cap of £5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.14.

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Huddled Group Company Profile

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Huddled Group Plc is a dynamic e-commerce retail group specialising in surplus goods and operating a portfolio of socially and environmentally responsible businesses that serve customers across the UK.

With a proven track record in creating, nurturing, and growing successful businesses, Huddled Group is committed to driving sustainable growth. Its mission is to be a force for good—delivering value to shareholders while making a positive social and environmental impact.

Since launching in 2023, we have experienced rapid growth, acquiring three emerging businesses, each specialising in a different FMCG retail sector: Discount Dragon (Groceries and Alcohol), Nutricircle (Wellness and Sports Nutrition), and Boop Beauty (Beauty and Cosmetics).

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