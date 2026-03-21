Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $11.76. Kunlun Energy shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 193 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kunlun Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Kunlun Energy Stock Performance

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

(Get Free Report)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited is a China-based energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production, distribution and sales of natural gas and crude oil. As a publicly traded entity on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the OTC Markets under the ticker KLYCY, the company focuses on developing upstream reserves in key basins across northwest China, including the Tarim, Junggar and Turpan–Hami basins. Kunlun Energy’s upstream activities are supported by a combination of proprietary drilling technologies and strategic partnerships that enable it to target both conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon resources.

In its midstream operations, Kunlun Energy has established an extensive pipeline network that links its production areas to major consumption centers.

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