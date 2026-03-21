BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$22.10 and last traded at C$22.16. 11,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 29,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.52.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.54.

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BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.

About BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an equal weight Canadian REITs index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada REIT Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index. The Manager may also use a sampling methodology in selecting investments for the ETF. As an alternative to or in conjunction with investing in and holding the constituent securities, the ETF may invest in or use certain Other Securities (as defined in the prospectus) to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index.

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