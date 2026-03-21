Leverage Shares 2X Long CRM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CRMG) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Leverage Shares 2X Long CRM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CRMG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $6.94. 438,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 912,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Leverage Shares 2X Long CRM Daily ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.

About Leverage Shares 2X Long CRM Daily ETF

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Themes ETF Trust – Leverage Shares 2x Long CRM Daily Etf (CRMG) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

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