YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GPTY) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GPTY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.73 and last traded at $37.56. 16,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 33,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF Trading Down 2.1%

The firm has a market cap of $65.07 million, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32.

About YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax AI & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (GPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of 15 to 30 US-listed companies deriving significant revenue from AI and technology, complemented by various complex options strategies. The fund seeks to provide current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation. GPTY was launched on Jan 22, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

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