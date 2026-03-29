JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,194 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the February 26th total of 32,228 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,310 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan International Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. VestGen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 129,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan International Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

JIG opened at $71.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $291.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $82.13.

About JPMorgan International Growth ETF

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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