Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF) Drops By 24.5%

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,490 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the February 26th total of 1,974 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,122 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF by 532.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 75,824 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF by 443.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

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Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FDFF opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in disruptive finance companies. These are organizations in the finance industry that are pushing for innovative developments that may significantly alter the way they deliver their products and services FDFF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

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