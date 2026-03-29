Short Interest in Eason Technology Limited – Sponsored ADR (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Drops By 24.8%

Eason Technology Limited – Sponsored ADR (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 67,315 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the February 26th total of 89,492 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Eason Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DXF opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29. Eason Technology has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Get Eason Technology alerts:

Eason Technology (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Eason Technology Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eason Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eason Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.