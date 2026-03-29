5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Short Interest Down 25.1% in March

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 170,528 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the February 26th total of 227,715 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,959 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FEAM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut 5E Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on 5E Advanced Materials from $9.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 5E Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

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5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ FEAM opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.60.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 5E Advanced Materials

In related news, Director Bep Special Situations Iv Llc bought 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,130,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,261,994. This represents a 49.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC increased its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 8,130,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 533,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

About 5E Advanced Materials

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5E Advanced Materials, Inc develops and manufactures high-performance anode materials for lithium-ion batteries, specializing in silicon-carbon composite solutions. The company’s proprietary processes yield anode materials that deliver enhanced energy density, extended cycle life and faster charge rates compared to conventional graphite anodes. These advanced materials are targeted at electric vehicle manufacturers, consumer electronics producers and grid-scale energy storage providers seeking to improve battery performance and sustainability.

The firm operates a pilot production facility in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, where it carries out research, development and small-scale manufacturing to validate its processes and assess commercial viability.

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