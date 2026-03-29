Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.91 and traded as low as GBX 154.20. Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 157.76, with a volume of 457,055 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAML. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Central Asia Metals to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 220 to GBX 200 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 175 to GBX 205 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Asia Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 205.

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Central Asia Metals Stock Up 0.1%

About Central Asia Metals

The stock has a market cap of £269.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 202.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 177.94.

(Get Free Report)

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia. It is an established low-cost, diversified base-metals producer, with capacity to generate annual copper production of up to 14,000 tonnes, zinc production of up to 21,000 tonnes and lead production of up to 29,000 tonnes.

CAML was incorporated in the United Kingdom and raised $60 million at IPO in September 2010, which was used to build the Kounrad recovery plant in central Kazakhstan.

Further Reading

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