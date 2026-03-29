NWF Group (LON:NWF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 148.98 and traded as low as GBX 131. NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 132, with a volume of 134,038 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 283.

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NWF Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 148.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £65.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.20.

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. NWF Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts anticipate that NWF Group plc will post 17.4489796 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NWF Group

In other NWF Group news, insider Amanda Burton acquired 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 134 per share, with a total value of £24,749.80. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NWF Group

(Get Free Report)

NWF Group is a specialist distributor across the UK. Connecting essential suppliers with their customers, making sure what’s vital gets to where it’s needed most.

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