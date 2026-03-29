BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (BANFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on April 15th

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BANFP stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

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BFC Capital Trust II is a Delaware statutory trust formed by BFC Financial Corporation to issue and manage its 7.20% cumulative redeemable trust preferred securities. The trust’s sole assets consist of junior subordinated debentures issued by BFC Financial Corporation, which were acquired using the net proceeds from the preferred securities offering. The securities trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol BANFP.

The trust’s primary activity is the administration of these fixed-rate trust preferred securities.

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