BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (BANFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on April 15th

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.
BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of BANFP stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $26.75.
The trust’s primary activity is the administration of these fixed-rate trust preferred securities.
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