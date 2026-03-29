crvUSD (CRVUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One crvUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC on popular exchanges. crvUSD has a market cap of $263.54 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,539.34 or 0.99889729 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s launch date was May 14th, 2023. crvUSD’s total supply is 264,175,408 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,173,609 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.finance. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 264,165,580.03978157. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99758119 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $2,435,840.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

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