Fusionist (ACE) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last Week

Fusionist (ACE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. Fusionist has a market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,743.32 or 0.99932807 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,921,972 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 92,921,972 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 0.11756767 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $2,560,184.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

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