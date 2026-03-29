zkSync One Day Volume Reaches $10.20 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, zkSync has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One zkSync token can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $114.42 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,743.32 or 0.99932807 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s genesis date was June 15th, 2024. zkSync’s total supply is 14,617,421,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,712,895,507 tokens. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. The official message board for zkSync is zksync.mirror.xyz. The Reddit community for zkSync is https://reddit.com/r/zksync and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 14,617,421,172.29157101 with 9,612,324,802.14143293 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.0173128 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $9,196,466.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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