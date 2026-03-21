Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Stock Price Down 0% – What’s Next?

Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.25. 5,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.
Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF Trading Down 1.3%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.90.
Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.2229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.6%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF
About Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF
The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income. HCOW was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.
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