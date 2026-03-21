Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Stock Price Down 0% – What’s Next?

Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.25. 5,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF Trading Down 1.3%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.90.

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Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.2229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF

About Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF ( NASDAQ:HCOW Free Report ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 59.89% of Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income. HCOW was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

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