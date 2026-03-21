Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JMID) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JMID – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.10. Approximately 1,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.38.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital growth through investments in mid-cap US stocks exhibiting growth characteristics. JMID was launched on Sep 17, 2024 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

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