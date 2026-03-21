Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.36 and last traded at $50.36. 3,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 8,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.39.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

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Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLDB. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $767,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade, domestic and foreign fixed income securities with broad maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of two years or less, and duration of one year or less. FLDB was launched on Feb 22, 2024 and is issued by Fidelity.

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