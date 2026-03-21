Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Now – March 21st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Match Group, Molina Healthcare, Paycom Software, and CareTrust REIT are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with medium-sized market capitalizations, generally roughly between $2 billion and $10 billion (definitions vary by index and provider). They sit between small-cap and large-cap firms and often offer a mix of growth potential and relative stability, typically with moderate volatility and risk compared with smaller or larger companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

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ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Match Group (MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

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Molina Healthcare (MOH)

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Paycom Software (PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

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CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

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