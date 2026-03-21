Promising Streaming Stocks To Watch Now – March 21st

Spotify Technology, Confluent, and Franco-Nevada are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Streaming stocks” are shares of companies whose primary business is delivering audio or video content over the internet—typically subscription- or ad-supported platforms like Netflix, Spotify, or Disney+. Investors label them as a category because valuation and risk hinge on metrics such as subscriber growth and retention, average revenue per user, content and licensing costs, and advertising monetization rather than traditional product sales. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

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Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Confluent (CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CFLT

Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNV

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