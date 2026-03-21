TerraVest Industries (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $103.33 and traded as low as $100.00. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 2,871 shares changing hands.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.31.

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TerraVest Industries Company Profile

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TerraVest Industries (OTCMKTS: TRRVF) is a Canadian-based industrial operating company specializing in the acquisition and management of manufacturing businesses serving niche markets. Through a decentralized operating model, TerraVest provides strategic oversight, capital allocation and administrative support to a portfolio of subsidiaries that design, fabricate and assemble engineered products and equipment.

The company’s subsidiaries supply a broad array of products for energy, industrial and infrastructure applications.

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