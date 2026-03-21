Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$53.55 and traded as high as C$58.26. Quebecor shares last traded at C$58.26, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands.

Quebecor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Quebecor Company Profile

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Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec. In addition to the quadruple-play services Quebecor offers a French-language subscription video on demand service and has a media segment that owns and operates television stations publishes newspapers and magazines and produces and distributes films and television shows.

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