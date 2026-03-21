Gear4music (LON:G4M) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 292.85 and traded as low as GBX 274. Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 274.70, with a volume of 6,154 shares trading hands.

Gear4music Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20. The company has a market capitalization of £57.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 292.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 294.76.

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About Gear4music

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Operating from a Head Office in York, Distribution Centres in York, Bacup, Sweden, Germany, Ireland & Spain, and showrooms in York, Bacup, Sweden & Germany, the Group sells own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside premium third-party brands including Fender, Yamaha and Roland, to customers ranging from beginners to musical enthusiasts and professionals, in the UK, Europe and the Rest of the World.

Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.

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