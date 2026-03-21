Gear4music (LON:G4M) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 292.85 and traded as low as GBX 274. Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 274.70, with a volume of 6,154 shares trading hands.
Gear4music Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20. The company has a market capitalization of £57.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 292.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 294.76.
About Gear4music
Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.
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