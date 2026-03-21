ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.02 and traded as low as $75.57. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $77.7580, with a volume of 9,500 shares.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $78.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 4,481.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $766,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period. The Fund does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective over a period of time greater than one day.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.