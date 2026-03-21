Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.34 and traded as low as GBX 3.30. Westmount Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.50, with a volume of 1,739,627 shares trading hands.

Westmount Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.56.

About Westmount Energy

(Get Free Report)

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

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