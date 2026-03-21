Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) vs. Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Financial Review

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) and Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Armstrong World Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Advanced Drainage Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Armstrong World Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Advanced Drainage Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Advanced Drainage Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries 19.05% 37.80% 17.16% Advanced Drainage Systems 15.75% 27.72% 12.31%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries $1.62 billion 4.33 $308.70 million $7.08 23.17 Advanced Drainage Systems $2.99 billion 3.44 $450.17 million $6.01 21.97

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Advanced Drainage Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Advanced Drainage Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Armstrong World Industries. Advanced Drainage Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armstrong World Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Armstrong World Industries and Advanced Drainage Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries 0 5 4 1 2.60 Advanced Drainage Systems 0 1 8 0 2.89

Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus target price of $211.43, suggesting a potential upside of 28.88%. Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus target price of $186.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. Given Advanced Drainage Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Drainage Systems is more favorable than Armstrong World Industries.

Dividends

Armstrong World Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Advanced Drainage Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Armstrong World Industries pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Advanced Drainage Systems pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Armstrong World Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Armstrong World Industries has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Drainage Systems has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Advanced Drainage Systems on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armstrong World Industries

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Armstrong World Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products. It serves commercial and residential construction markets, as well as renovation of existing buildings sectors. The company sells its products to resale distributors, ceiling system contractors, wholesalers, and retailers comprising large home centers. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators. The company also purchases and distributes construction fabrics and other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, separation, erosion control, and sub-surface drainage, as well as drainage grates and other products. In addition, it provides PVC hubs, rubber sleeves, and stainless-steel bands. The company offers its products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications through a network of distribution centers. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio.

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