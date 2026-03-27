Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Kirin Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $16.05. Kirin shares last traded at $15.6050, with a volume of 11,244 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th.

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Kirin Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Kirin had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kirin Holdings Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirin

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Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is a Japan-based global beverage and life sciences group best known for its flagship beer brand. The company’s core operations encompass the brewing and distribution of beer and spirits, the production of soft drinks and other non-alcoholic beverages, and a growing pharmaceuticals and biotech segment. Kirin’s beverage portfolio ranges from mainstream lagers and craft-inspired brews to juices, teas, and carbonated soft drinks sold under various regional labels.

Rooted in the founding of Kirin Brewery Company in 1888, the group restructured into a pure holding company in 2007 to foster greater strategic flexibility.

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