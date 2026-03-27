Biorestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Biorestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37), Zacks reports. Biorestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 231.08% and a negative net margin of 3,308.09%.The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

Biorestorative Therapies Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ BRTX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 936,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,434,607. Biorestorative Therapies has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.47.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biorestorative Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biorestorative Therapies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Biorestorative Therapies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biorestorative Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Biorestorative Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Biorestorative Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biorestorative Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: BRTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of regenerative tissue therapy products. The company leverages a proprietary universal allogeneic cell technology platform to create high-potency cell therapy candidates designed to promote tissue repair, reduce inflammation and accelerate healing in areas damaged by disease or medical treatment.

Its lead development program targets radiation-induced oral mucositis (RIOM), a painful and dose-limiting side effect experienced by head and neck cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy.

Further Reading

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