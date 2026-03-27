NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,369 shares, an increase of 213.6% from the February 26th total of 1,393 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,814 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.8%

NEWTI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.16. 240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $25.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18.

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NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%.

About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028

The NewtekOne, Inc 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 are senior unsecured debt obligations issued by NewtekOne, Inc (NASDAQ:NEWTI). The notes bear a fixed annual interest rate of 8.00%, payable semi-annually, and mature in 2028. As senior unsecured obligations, they rank pari passu with all other existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness of NewtekOne, Inc and rank ahead of any subordinated debt in the company’s capital structure.

NewtekOne, Inc is the holding company for Newtek, a publicly traded business development company that provides a diversified suite of financial and business services to small and medium-sized enterprises across the United States.

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